Republic Day 2023: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja And Wife Ritu Rathee Make History, Create The Largest Map Of India In Sky | Watch

India celebrated its 74th Republic Day on Thursday. To mark the momentous occasion, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, created a new record to honor his home country,

On Thursday, Gaurav Taneja took to his social media account to post a video featuring him and wife Ritu Rathee Taneja, where the duo, who are alos commercial pilots, drew the largest map of India up in the air. The caption of the video read, “We created History. The largest map of Bharat, stretching about 350 km’s in the air completed in approx 3 hrs of flight. Bharat ko Aasman tak le jaane mein aap logo ne saath diya. Thank you. Special thanks to @varunalagh and @ghazalalagh for believing in us and supporting us in this mission. @mamaearth.in #AasmanMeinBharat #partner #mamaearth.”

Watch video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Taneja (Flying Beast) (@taneja.gaurav)

Gaurav Tenja flew for 350 kilometres in about three hours to create the map of India in the sky. Several fans of the ‘Flying Beast’ took to the comments section of his post to congratulate the duo.

Actor Shilpa Shetty took to her Twitter account and wrote, “So proud to see ‘Bharat’ in the sky! Here’s to exploring newer heights @flyingbeast320 Happy Republic Day!#AasmanMeinBharat #gantantradivas.” R Madhavan too reacted to the news and wrote, “So proud to see Bharat in the sky, to newer heights. @flyingbeast320. Happy Republic Day #AasmanMeinBharat.”

Prior to flying, Gaurav Taneja explained his mission and said, “This mission demonstrates the zeal and commitment of India’s youth in taking the nation to new heights. This is the New India. For the past three months, we have been preparing for this day.”

The YouTuber further added, “In contrast to the commercial jets I previously flew, Cessna 172s lack modern technology, and the unpredictable weather is just one of the many difficulties. The map of India is also challenging to navigate, particularly in the northeastern part of the country, which has many odd turns that can challenge the skills of even seasoned pilots.”