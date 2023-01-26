Republic Day 2023: Top 7 Most Loved Patriotic Films To Watch On Netflix

India is gearing up for its 74th Republic Day, where across the country Indians are eager to watch the iconic Republic Day parade. Happen to have a public holiday, let's make your day memorable by reminiscing about the heroes of our country by witnessing courageous and inspiring tales that will evoke patriotism in you.

Here are our top 7 picks for the day for you available on Netflix.

Mission Majnu

The most recent release on Netflix, Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Mission Majnu' is inspired by true events where the film transports you to the past uncovering India's one of most important missions. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film revolves around love, betrayal, and sacrifice.

Regiment Diaries

The Regiment Diaries states the history of the Indian army through the eyes of the soldiers carrying out their acts under tough circumstances. It is a three-season documentary web series impeccable to witness which will take you through the historical documents and interviews which are spine-chilling.

Lakshya

Based on the Kargil war, this Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta drama revolves around a teenage rebel being enlisted in the Indian army on a whim but soon understands his purpose and serves brilliantly in his service to the country leaving love and choosing sacrifice.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor leads the film which is based on the journey of former Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena who served the country in the Kargil war and was the first women air force war pilot. Known as the 'Kargil Girl' for her heroic actions she was also served with the Shaurya Vir award in 1999.

Aiyaary

Starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead the film revolves around a military intelligence officer Jai, who turns rogue with highly sensitive information about the country, intending to stop him from continuing what he began, Manoj Bajpayee then plays an important role in the mission.

Major

Starring Adivi Sesh, the film is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan martyred during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, where the film traces the inspirational journey of a soldier saving tons of hostages before being killed by terrorists at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

Parmanu: Story of Pokhran

Featuring John Abraham, the film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and revolves around the largest secret operation India has ever seen with the nuclear weapon test handled by officer Ashwat Raina AKA John Abraham.