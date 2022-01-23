New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Republic Day 2022 is around the corner, and everyone is busy preparing for the big day. It is a day when everyone sings the glory of the brave and unsung heroes who sacrificed their lives to protect their motherland and its citizens. The day evokes the spirit of patriotism, and people across the nation get up early in the morning just to watch the Republic Day parade telecasting on TV.

To celebrate this day, people living in societies organise dance, singing and sports competitions. Apart from this, some also binge-watch movies to remind themselves of the supreme sacrifices of the brave heroes.



1. Krantiveer (1994)

Helmed by Mehul Kumar, the film stars Nana Patekar, Mamta Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The film highlights the deep-rooted corruption and its consequences.

2. Rang De Basanti (2006)

Helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film stars Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni and R Madhavan in the lead. The film is about five boys who fight against the corruption of their own government.

3. Shershaah (2021)

Helmed by Vishnuvardhan, the film stars Sidharth Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead. The biographical drama narrates the valour of Captain Vikram Batra.

4. Lagaan (2001)

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film stars Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh in lead. Lagaan is based on how farmer's free themselves from the high British tax.

5. Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018)

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film stars John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani in the lead roles. It is a period drama action film that is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998.

6. Phantom (2015)

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film stars Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead. The film was written in coordination with author Hussain Zaidi's book Mumbai Avengers on the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv