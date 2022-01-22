New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: India will celebrate its 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022. It was on this day, in 1950 when the Constitution of India came into effect as a governing document of India. This day is celebrated with great pomp by organising ceremonious parades at the Rajpath, New Delhi.

Apart from this, the Indian cinema industry has also played a major role in churning out real-life and untold stories related to the freedom struggle. Along with, movies they have churned out some amazing songs that evoke patriotism. These tracks remind us of our historic past and the sacrifices made by the brave soldiers to protect the country and its citizens.

Songs are the best way to express our emotions when we fall short of words. So, if you are planning to perform in your school or college function then, these songs are perfect for the occasion.

Republic Day 2022: Patriotic Songs

Maa Tujhe Salaam

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon

Rang De Basanti

Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe (Lakshya)

Teri Mitti

Des Rangila (Fanna)

Chak De India

Ae Watan ( Raazi)

Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai

Des Mere Des (The Legend Of Bhagat Singh)

This year too, there will be no guests at the event due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, and for the first time, the list of invitees to the celebrations include autorickshaw drivers, construction workers, sanitation workers and frontline workers. Also, the number of visitors has been curtailed this year. A senior official from the Ministry of Defence said that they are looking at a range of 5000 to 8000 people, but we have not yet finalised that. Last year, 25,000 visitors had taken part in it.

