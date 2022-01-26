New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Happy Republic Day 2022! The country today (January 26) is celebrating the 73rd Republic Day with great zeal and enthusiasm. On this day, the Constitution of India was adopted. The main attraction of the event is the grand parade which is held on New Delhi's Rajpath.

As the country celebrates 73rd Republic Day, people from all the spectrum have extended their wishes. Bollywood celebrities too got in the spirit of patriotism. Taking to social media, many Bollywood celebs wished people on the auspicious occasion.

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan extended his wishes to fellow countrymen. He also shared some photos, a few of which show him dressed up in white and holding the flag of India. He Tweeted, "T 4172 - Many any happy republic day"

“OF the people

FOR the people

BY the people”

Happy Republic Day to the PEOPLE of India 🇮🇳❤️ #RepublicDay — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 26, 2022

To the spirit of our republic - may we continue to uphold, cherish and celebrate our constitution - the pillar that upholds the country’s values and binds it together in unity! Jai hind!🇮🇳#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/a1ymuT7WPN — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2022

A total of 21 tableaux, 12 of various states and Union Territories, nine of ministries was showcased at the Republic Day Parade this year. The grand event started with Prime Minister Modi visiting the National War Memorial

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen