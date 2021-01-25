Republic Day 2021: As the nation is gearing to celebrate the special day, we have brought you the list of patriotic web-series that you can binge on Republic Day.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Republic Day 2021 also known as Gantantra Diwas is going to be celebrated on January 26. This year India is going up to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

To mark this day, India honours all the achievements of the country that happened in the past year in a Republic Day Parade. In this, a military parade is held to showcase India's military and honouring those who chose to serve the nation. Also, we get to see ministries and state representing the diversity of India.

As the nation is gearing to celebrate the special day, we have brought you the list of patriotic web-series that you can binge on Republic Day.

The Family Man

Amazon Prime Video's action-thriller series stars Manoj Bajpayee as an intelligence officer who is investigating a potential terrorist attack. The series is inspired by real-life newspaper articles. This web series will keep you engaged till last, also, the second part of the series is going to premiere on February 19.

The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye

Amazon Prime Video web-series starring Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh is based on true events about the men and women in the India National Army (INA) led by Subhash Chandra Bose.

State of Seige 26/11

Zee5 web-series starring Arjun Bijlani, Arjan Bawa, Mukul Dev, Vivek Dahiya among others is centred around the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

Special OPS

Disney+Hotstar series starring Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Divya Dutta among others is based on the real-life terror attacks that happened in India in the last 19 years including Mumbai 26/11 attacks.

Avrodh: The Seige Within

SonyLIV military drama series starring Amit Sadh, Darshan Kummar, Vikaram Gokhale among others is based on the chapter from the book name India's Most Fearless.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv