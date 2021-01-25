Republic Day 2021: If you are looking for the list of patriotic films that will set you in the right mood of patriotism, we have made a list just for you, check out.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Every year, January 26 is celebrated as Republic Day. This year, the nation is gearing up for the celebration of the 72nd Republic Day of India. As the national festival is around the corner, the nation is filled with feelings of pride and glory. On this day, most people get up early and they start their day by watching the parade and unfurling of the national flag on television screen that fills them with pride and honor. Another thing that charges up Indians is Bollywood movies and if you are looking for the list of patriotic films that will set you in the right mood of patriotism, we have made a list just for you.

1.Swades

Shah Rukh Khan starrer film is out there to imbibe the feeling of pride and honour in you. In this film, Shah Rukh plays the role of an Indian-origin NASA scientist who returns back to his home to connect to his roots. The film has been directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. If you want to see the synopsis of this film, you should just check out the song 'Ye Jo Desh Hai Tera' and you will understand this film in a nutshell.

2. Lakshya

This film is filled with all, from a love story to following passion and even that giving up stage that we all go through. Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer is going to leave you in tears. This film was released in 2004 and is helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

3. Uri: The Surgical Strike

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer is based on the 2016 Surgical Strike that was accompanied by the Indian Army opposite the Pakistani terror. The film was released on January 11, 2019. This film is directed by Aditya Dhar.

4. Chak De India!

India! India! India! when we hear people cheering this, the feeling of pride gets imbibed in us. If you are looking for a film that is filled with sports, drama, and patriotism, this Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De India! is the right choice for you and you will not regret watching it.

5. Rang De Basanti

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial film is about the story of few students who play the role of various Indian freedom fighters for a documentary but that awakens the patriotism in them. This movie is so wholesome that at first, it will make you smile, laugh and by the end will just leave you in tears and with immense respect for the nation.

