Soon after the news went viral, wishes for Sanjay Dutt’s speedy recovery started pouring in on social media.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer, several media reports have claimed, quoting noted film journalist and editor-in-chief of Film Information Komal Nahta.

The reports came hours after the 61-year-old said that he would be taking a "short break" from professional commitments to focus on medical treatment, while asking people not to “worry or unnecessarily speculate.”

“Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery,” Nahta tweeted quoting a report by Film Information.

It is worth mentioning here that no official confirmation on the news was made by any of the family members of the actor or his closed ones till the time this article was published.

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who is also a cancer survivor, wrote: "You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery."

Actor Shekhar Suman also tweeted, wishing Sanjay Dutt a speedy recovery from Stage 3 cancer. "Aur kitni jaaney lega ye manhoos saal?R.I.P Rahat Indori sahab..you were a genius. Devastated to hear about my friend Sanjay Dutt having lung cancer 3rd stage.Will pray hard that you recover fast bhai," he tweeted.

Aur kitni jaaney lega ye manhoos saal?R.I.P Rahat Indori sahab..you were a genius.🙏

Shekhar Suman's son Adhyayan Summan took to his Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, "Sanju sir diagnosed with lung cancer :( #sanjaydutt get well soon sir this year why u doing this ?"

Political analyst and social activist Tehseen Poonawalla tweeted: "2020 is just giving us one bad news after another. Get well soon #SanjayDutt."

As per the media reports, Sanjay is suffering from Stage 3 of lung cancer and is expected to undergo treatment in the United States.

Earlier in the day, the actor took to Twitter to announce that he is taking a break from the films for medical treatment and urged his fans not to worry or unnecessarily speculate.

He wrote, "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!"

On August 8, Sanjay was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after he complained about breathlessness. He also got tested for COVID-19 for which the result was negative. The actor was discharged from the hospital a day after.

Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt told news agency PTI that the actor was getting a full check-up done at the hospital: "He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 4.30-5 pm for regular check-up as he was feeling a little breathless. They did a COVID-19 test and the result was negative. We have kept him in the hospital so that he gets all of his tests done. He has gone for a full check-up. I think he will come home on Monday."

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in 'Sadak 2'. The movie, also featuring Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release but will now be released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on August 28. He will next feature in ‘KGF: Chapter 2’. The actor was last seen in 2019 film Panipat.

(This is a developing story. We will keep you updated on the big news.)

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta