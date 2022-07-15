'Reply My SMS': Lalit Modi's 2013 Tweet To Sushmita Sen Goes Viral After Dating Revelation

Soon after Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen's dating news created a buzz on the internet, netizens discovered an old post from Lalit's Twitter handle where he had mentioned something about the former Miss Universe. A nine-year-old post of Lalit had made its way on social media where he tagged Sushmita and tweeted, "reply my SMS."

Back in 2013, the former IPL Chairman shared a tweet in which he wrote, "Okay I commit "@thesushmitasen: @LalitKModi you are too kind. However, promises are meant to be broken, and commitments are honoured. Cheers love. Here is to 47." Sushmita replied, "Gotcha 47," to which Lalit responded, "Reply my SMS."

Reacting to the duo's Twitter conversion, a social media user wrote, "Quite surprising". "So basically it all started from here," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, a video of Lalit giving a speech at his daughter Alia's wedding has also been doing rounds after internet users spotted Sushmita's comment on the post. "Awww!!! Heartfelt," Sushmita had commented.

Lalit Modi, on Thursday, took to Twitter and stunned everyone by announcing that he is in a relationship with Sushmita. He also talked about his intention to tie the knot soon. He posted several photos with Sushmita and wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour maldives sardinia with the families - not to mention my better looking partner sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

In a subsequent tweet, he added, that he and Sushmita Sen aren't married yet. He wrote, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too will happen one day."

Lalit was earlier married to Minal Sagrani. He tied the knot with her in October of 1991. They had two children together - son Ruchir and daughter Aliya. Lalit also has a stepdaughter, Karima Sagrani, from Minal's first marriage. Unfortunately, Mrinal lost her battle with cancer in 2018.

Meanwhile, Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, whom she met through Instagram in 2018, but broke up with him last year. She is a mother of two adopted daughters Renee and Alisah.