Repeat OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Naveen Chandra's Suspense Thriller

NAVEEN Chandra-starrer 'Repeat' will directly release on the OTT platform. Also starring Madhoo Shah, Repeat is an official remake of the Tamil film 'Deja Vu'. The movie revolves around a novelist who informs the police about a future kidnapping case. When a similar incident occurs in real life, it baffles the police.

Repeat: When and Where To Watch Naveen Chandra On OTT

Repeat will release on December 1, 2022, on Disney plus Hotstar.

Announcing the film, Hotstar wrote, "When fiction turns to action. Are you ready to unwrap the mystery? #RepeatOnHotstar premieres December 1."

Meanwhile, the original film Deja Vu starred Arulnithi, Madhoo, Achyuth Kumar, and Smruthi Venkat in the lead role and it is directed by Arvindh Srinivasan.

On the work front, Naveen Chandra was last seen in a drama thriller film 'Ammu', along with Aishwarya Lekshmi and Bobby Simha. The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. He is reportedly working on a film with Vani Bhojan and Amritha Aiyer. Naveen made his debute with Telugu film Sambhavami Yuge Yuge in 2006. He went on to star in Kalyanam, Pazhaniappa Kalloori, and Bramman, among others.

Meanwhile, Disney plus Hotstar has announced many new films and web series. This includes the web series 'Exposed', Iravatham, Siva Karthikeyan's 'Prince', and Jhansi.

Repeat is produced by P. G. Muthiah and K. Vijay Pandey and it was earlier scheduled to be released in August 2022. The movie got delayed several times and will now directly release on OTT.