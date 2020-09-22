Ashalata Wabgaonkar reportedly diagnosed with COVID-19 while she was shooting for a Marathi TV show Aai Kalubai in Satara last week and was admitted to a private hospital in the city where she passed away today.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In another sad news for the entertainment industry this year, veteran actress and Marathi theatre icon Ashalata Wabgaonkar on Tuesday passed away at the age of 79 after battling the deadly coronavirus.

Ashalata Wabgaonkar reportedly diagnosed with COVID-19 while she was shooting for a Marathi TV show Aai Kalubai in Satara last week and was admitted to a private hospital in the city where she passed away today. Reports also suggest that 20 other on the show also have contracted the novel coronavirus.

After the sad news emerged, condolences started to pour in from the film fraternity. Actress Renuka Shahane shared a tribute to the late actress in a tweet written in Marathi, which translates into, "Today has been a sad day. COVID-19 took a very beautiful life. Ashalata Tai merged into infinity. Extremely kind, loving, sensitive, great artist. Peace be upon the soul of Ashalata Tai, who has always blessed me, addressing me as 'Baby'. A heartfelt tribute."

आज फार हतबल झाल्ये. कोविडनी एक अत्यंत सुंदर जिवाचा बळी घेतला. आशालता ताईं अनंतात विलीन झाल्या. अत्यंत मायाळू, प्रेमळ, संवेदनशील, उत्तम कलाकार. मला नेहमीच "बाळा" म्हणत आशीर्वाद देणाऱ्या आशालता ताईच्या आत्म्याला शांती लाभो. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 22, 2020

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who worked with Ashalata Wabgaonkar in 1980 movie Apne Paraye, tweeted, "Deeply saddened. I had the pleasure of working with Ashalata Ji in Basu Chatterjee's Apne Paraye and she was a delight to work with. Condolences to the family."

Deeply saddened. I had the pleasure of working with #Ashalataji in Basu Chatterjee’s #Apne Paraye and she was a delight to work with . Condolences to the https://t.co/HuaRz1Oi27🙏 pic.twitter.com/WTgpVQGSES — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 22, 2020

Goa’s former CM Digambar Kamat also tweeted a condolence message for Ashalata Wabgaonkar, who was from Goa. “Deeply pained by the passing away of acclaimed Goan Artist Ashalata Wabgaonkar. Her splendid performances in theatre & films will keep inspiring the generations to come. My condolences to her family & fans. May her soul rest in peace”.

Ashalata Wabgaonkar, who featured in more than 100 hundred films in Hindi and Marathi, was remembered for her portrayals in famous Marathi plays including, Mahananda, Varyavarchi Varaat, Guntata Hridhya He and Chinna.

The veteran actress also featured in some famous Hindi films such as Woh Saat Din, Ankush, Namak Halaal, Shaukeen and Yaadon Ki Kasam. Ashalata Wabgaokar also authored the book Gard Sabhowati, which documented her journey.

Posted By: Talib Khan