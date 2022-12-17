Rendall Park's Comedy Drama 'Blockbuster' Shelved After Season 1; Details Inside

In a shocking turns of events, Netflix series Blockbuster will not renew for its second season, according to the reports in Variety. There will only be one season of 'Blockbuster' which was premiered over a month before on the OTT giant Netflix.

Not many were surprised by the show's cancellation because "Blockbuster" failed to crack the Top 10 list on Netflix in the United States during its initial run. Additionally, it did not receive much support from critics. It is pertinent to note that the show only appeared in the top 10 in two nations after its release with those being Australia and Canada.

Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, Olga Merediz, Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, JB Smoove, Kamaia Fairburn, Leonard Robinson, and Keegan Connor Tracy were among the show's principal actors. Vanessa Ramos, who also served as executive producer, was the series' creator.

The true account of the world's final Blockbuster, which is covered in the documentary The Last Blockbuster, served as inspiration for the series in part.

Netflix described the series, "Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) is an analog dreamer in a 5G world. He's spent his entire adult life dedicated to his first love, movies – a passion that's kept him at his first and only job, managing his hometown Blockbuster Video."