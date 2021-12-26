New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sunny Leone's latest song 'Madhuban Mein Radhika' had released a few days ago and after its release, the song has been dragged into controversy. The video of the song and Sunny's dance in the MV is termed as 'obscene'.

Now, the makers of the song, Sa Re Ga Ma has on Sunday said the company will "change" the lyrics and the name of the song "Madhuban". "In light of the recent feedback & respecting the sentiments of our fellow countrymen, we will be changing the lyrics & the name of the song Madhuban.

"The new song will replace the old one across all platforms over the next 3 days," Saregama, which had released the aforementioned song on its YouTube channel on December 22, said in a brief statement.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra today on Sunday warned actor Sunny Leone and singers Shaarib and Toshi to apologise and withdraw their music video 'Madhuban mein Radhika, jaise jungle me nache mor' within three days or else face action.

The minister alleged that the video hurts the religious sentiments of Hindus.

"Some vidharmis are constantly hurting Hindu sentiments. The video 'Madhuban me Radhika nache' is one such condemnable attempt. I am warning Sunny Leone ji, Shaarib and Toshi ji to understand. If they don't remove the song after apologising in three days, then we will take action against them," Mishra told reporters when asked about the song.

Mishra, who is also the Madhya Pradesh government spokesperson, said Hindus worship Maa Radha and the song has hurt the sentiments of the people.

The song, which was released last week, is sung by Shaarib and Toshi, and eatures Sunny Leone.

For the unversed, on December 22, Leone had tweeted, "New Song Alert, Party Vibes only with #Madhuban!”, while sharing the video of the song 'Madhuban me Radhika, jaise jungle me nache mor'.

The initial few words of this song match with the iconic 'Madhuban mein Radhika naache re' song from the 1960 film "Kohinoor". That song was sung by Mohammed Rafi and featured late actor Dilip Kumar.

Prior to him, on Saturday, priests in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura had demanded a ban on this latest video album of Sunny Leone, accusing the Bollywood actor of hurting their religious sentiments by performing an "obscene" dance on the song 'Madhuban mein Radhika nache'.

Posted By: Ashita Singh