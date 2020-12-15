After the video went viral, the comment section was flooded with all the lovely and hearty messages from the film fraternity and many Bollywood celebrities and fans also wished Remo a speedy recovery.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The director and choreographer Remo D' Souza recently suffered a heart attack on Friday, December 11, and was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai. After that, an update was shared by actor Aamir Ali about the choreographer's health and he shared a post that read., "My brother is back."

Now, after his recovery, a video is doing rounds on the internet in which Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle D'Souza shared her husband's health update on social media that will surely warm the cockles of your heart. She shared a video on her Instagram handle, in which the ABCD director is seen tapping his foot.

In the video, we can see Remo moving his feet to the catchy music of Imagine Dragons' Believer, hinting that he is on the road to recovery. Sharing the video, Lizelle also thanked his fans and Bollywood celebrities for all their prayers and "get well soon" messages.

She wrote, "Dancing with the feet is one thing dancing with the heart is another ...... @remodsouza thank you everyone for the prayers and blessings [sic]".

Watch the video here:

After the video went viral, the comment section was flooded with all the lovely and hearty messages from the film fraternity and many Bollywood celebrities and fans also wished Remo a speedy recovery.

On Friday, the choreographer was admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital after suffering a heart attack. Later, many celebrities including Nora Fatehi, Sonali Bendre, Bhushan Kumar, Dharmesh, and Ritesh Sidhwani were spotted at the hospital.

Earlier, Remo's wife said, Remo's heart issue has come as a shock to not just everyone but himself too. He had no history of blood pressure or anything." Race 3 producer Ramesh Taurani said he spoke to Lizelle and was informed that "a stent has been put, and that he is stable now".

On the work front, Remo last directed the film Street Dancer 3D, the film starred Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, and Shraddha Kapoor in the pivotal roles.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma