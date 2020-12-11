Bollywood director Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack on Friday and is currently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood director Remo D'Souza suffered a heart attack on Friday and is currently admitted to the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai, new agency ANI has reported. The ace choreographer is in a stable condition.

The actor has reportedly undergone an angiography surgery. "He had to go through a surgery and everything is fine. We are not allowed inside but we are constantly in touch with his wife Lizelle D'Souza over calls. Remo sir's health is fine now," dancer and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande told ETimes TV.

D'Souza's wife had shared a selfie with the choreographer as an Instagram story 15 hours back and captioned it "stop messing around."

D'Souza began his journey in Bollywood as a choreography but then ventured into directing movies, mostly danced-based. He made his directorial debut with F.A.L.T.U, a comedy flick that starred Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh. His other notable works include, three installments of ABCD -- Any Body Can Dance -- and Race 3, which starred Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor. Race 3 had received negative reviews though it was a box office success.

Earlier today, the ace choreographer had taken to Insagram to share the poster of his music video titled Dil Na Todunga. "Some hearts understand each other in silence, while some hearts break each other in silence. But sometimes all love makes you do, is promise that #dilnatodunga," the caption read.

Over the years, D'Souza has appeared as a judge in various dance shows, including Jhalak Dikhla Ja and Dance Plus.

