New Delhi | Jagran 12 years have passed and the blemishes of the fateful incident of 26/11 are still fresh and painful. On this day in 2008, 10 terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba from Pakistan had sneaked into Mumbai via sea route and carried one of the deadliest terror attacks in the history of India. They opened indiscriminate firing at civilians across the city, killing 166 people, which included 18 police personnel. The security forces, in the counter-operation, killed nine of the terrorists while captured one named Ajmal Amir Kasab.

The Attacks of 26/11

The film was the first depiction of the fateful incident in Mumbai from 2008. The Attacks of 26/11 focuses on the role of Ajmal Kasam, the key planner of the attack. The film features Nana Patekar, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Atul Kulkarni, Ganesh Yadav and Asif Basra in the pivotal roles.

Phantom

Phantom is one of the few Indian commercial films that were able to throw some light on the lives of people who have witnessed the terrifying attack of 26/11 in 2008, at Taj Hotel in Mumbai. The screenplay of the movie is an adaptation of Hussain Zaidi's book ‘Mumbai Avengers'. The film stars Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali n the lead roles.

State of Siege: 26/11

It is an 8-episode long Zee5 series based on the dreadful attack of 26/11 in Mumbai. The series showed the inspiration and courage of the NSG commandos to protect people from the black tornado. The synopsis of the series wrote, State of Siege: 26/11 is a ZEE5 Original crime thriller series starring Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Mukul Dev, Vivek Dahiya, and Tara Alisha Berry. When Mumbai was under siege in 2008, it was the NSG commandos that came to its rescue."

Hotel Mumbai

The action-thriller directed by Anthony Maras, Hotel Mumbai is 2018 a Hindi thriller drama starring Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer, Vipin Sharma, Nazanin Boniadi and Jason Isaacs. The film is now available on Zee5, it is based on the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The movie narrates the gripping story of how a brave chef and the kitchen staff at a popular hotel risked their lives to protect the guests.

Taj Mahal (2015)

More often than not, when a film portrays 26/11 attacks on-screen, it often presented from the perspective of the policemen, media reports and so on. But, this Netflix originals film showcased the story of an 18-year-old French girl who finds herself alone in a room as the attacks are taking place. The film touched the emotions of the people who have witnessed one of the most horrible incidents.

Posted By: Srishti Goel