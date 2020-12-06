The Jibraan Khan has stayed away from the silver screen ever since his last film ‘Because I don’t lie', however, now it seems the actor is planning to rule Bollywood once again.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Do you all remember cute little boy Krish from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham who played the role of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s son? Yes, you got it right, the boy who won million hearts with his innocent acting when he said “oops sorry” in the film has now turned into a handsome hunk.

Jibraan Khan is now all grown up and looks like a completely different person. However, we must say his face still carries innocence that we all fell for. Well, not many must be knowing that the former actor is the son of Firoz Khan aka Arjun of Mahabharat. Now you all know from where Jibraan got his handsome and charming features.

The 27-year-old former actor has stayed away from the silver screen ever since his last film ‘Because I don’t lie’. However, now it seems the actor is planning to rule Bollywood once again. As per DNA, Jibraan is currently essaying the role of ‘Assistant Director’ for Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. Recently, he assisted Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra for almost two years.

Speaking to Pinkvilla on his acting plans he said, “As an actor, the real struggle has just begun to find a good film. What is being offered is not the best, I can say that. I am searching, I am testing, I am auditioning, I am trying to network. It is not as easy as people think.”

When asked further on whether people still refer to him as Krish to which he said, “Yes, I won't lie about that. It does happen. I think the respect I get during auditions, is because of the work I have done in the past, and from all of that K3G comes out the best. Wherever I go, it is still the patent question, how was it working on K3G. I don't get bored answering it, but I think it is high time I need a new identity."

