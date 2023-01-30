Reborn Rich Star Song Joong Ki Announces Marriage To Girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders, Confirms Expecting First Child Together

Korean drama ‘Descendants of the Sun’ star Song Joong Ki on Monday announced that he has married his girlfriend, Katy Louise Saunders and the couple are expecting their first child together. The announcement was made by the South Korean star via his official fan cafe.

The official letter by Song Joong Ki read, “Hello. This is Joong Ki. Today, I am greeting you because I want to share a promise that is more happy and valuable to me than anything. I have promised to continue life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and who I have spent valuable time with while cherishing each other. She has a kind heart, and she has lived her life passionately.”

The Reborn Rich star added, “She is a sensible and amazing person to the point that I revere her. Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person. We naturally dreamed of creating a happy family together. We have put in much effort to keep each other’s promises, and we are sincerely thankful as a new life has come to us.”

Song Joong Ki further wrote that the couple has formally registered their marriage. “And today, based on our deep trust and love for each other, we are on our way back from registering our marriage to begin life as a married couple. As we are now, the two of us will walk our days ahead beautifully while facing the same direction. I sincerely thank all the fans who always cherish me no matter what,” read the letter by the South Korean sensation via his official fan cafe.

“Especially following the wishes and support of Ki Aile (Song Joong Ki’s fan club) who provide the greatest strength to me throughout my acting career, I will work to fly higher as an actor and individual with the wings of greater responsibility and passion. I hope everyone will be happy and healthy until the day I can greet you in person,” the actor’s note concluded.

Song Joong Ki first confirmed his relationship with Katy Louise Saunders in late December 2022 via his agency. The actor reportedly introduced his staff members at the 'Reborn Rich' show in Singapore to his new lady love as his girlfriend.

The news comes just a month after his divorce with Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye-kyo, who he was married to for over 2 years.