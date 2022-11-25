  • News
Reborn Rich: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Song Joong-Ki's Revenge Drama

Reborn Rich will stream on Netflix and Disney+Hotstar in Korea after its television broadcast. In India, viewers can watch the show on Viu and Viki.

By Simran Srivastav
Fri, 25 Nov 2022 11:46 AM IST
Minute Read
Reborn Rich: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Song Joong-Ki's Revenge Drama
Image Courtesy: Netflix Korea/Instagram

REBORN Rich, starring Song Joong-Ki in the lead role, has made all Korean drama fans excited and the audience has high expectations from this show. The first three episodes are out now and fans have already started pouring in their love and appreciation for the show.

The new episode will release on Friday, Saturday and Sunday every week. If you are planning to watch the show, then read these 10 tweets before deciding.

The official synopsis reads, "A secretary who manages enterprise risk for a wealthy family dies, then is reborn as the youngest son of that same family — with all his memories intact." Reborn Rich is based on a popular webtoon of the same name.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Song Joong Ki was last seen in Little Women in a cameo role. He starred in Vincenzo, who became very popular on television and the OTT as well. He played the titular role in the film, along with Jeon Yeo-been, Ok Taec-yeon, Kim Yeo-jin and Kwak Dong-yeon in the pivotal role. Vincenzo is now streaming on Netflix.

Netflix Korea has announced numerous shows as well. This includes Single's Inferno Season 2, DP season 2, Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area Season 2, Behind Every Star, Korean No. 1, 20th Century Girl, Somebody, Alchemy Of Soul Season 2, The Fabulous, etc.

The Korean shows on Netflix have gained popularity worldwide lately. Squid Game introduced Korean cinema to the world and also won four awards at the Emmy 2022. The web series has been renewed for the second season and will release on Netflix. All Of Us Are Dead also became really popular and is still trending on Netflix. The web series will also return with a second season.

