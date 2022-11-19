Reborn Rich OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Song Joong-Ki's Revenge Drama

Song Joong-ki is all set to return with a new show 'Reborn Rich' and will be seen on screen after a year. There has been a lot of anticipation around this show as it is based on a popular webtoon of the same name and has a talented ensemble star cast. Apart from Song Joong Ki, Reborn Rich also stars Lee Sung-min, and Shin Hyun-been.

Reborn Rich: When And Where To Song Joong Ki's Revenge Thriller

Reborn Rich will stream on Netflix and Disney+Hotstar. The 16 episodes show will release every Friday and Saturday. You can also stream the show on Tving, Viu and Viki.

The official synopsis reads, "A secretary who manages enterprise risk for a wealthy family dies, then is reborn as the youngest son of that same family — with all his memories intact." Reborn Rich is based on a popular webtoon of the same name.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Song Joong Ki was last seen in Little Women in a cameo role. He starred in Vincenzo, who became very popular on television and the OTT as well. He played the titular role in the film, along with Jeon Yeo-been, Ok Taec-yeon, Kim Yeo-jin and Kwak Dong-yeon in the pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Shin Hyun Bin was last seen in the show Reflection Of You. The actress rose to fame after starring in a popular show 'Hospital Playlist' in 2020 and 2021.

The Korean shows on Netflix have gained popularity worldwide lately. Squid Game took Korean cinema to new heights and also won 4 awards at the Emmy 2022. The show has been renewed for the second season. All Of Us Are Dead also became really popular and is still trending on Netflix. The show will return with a second season.

Netflix Korea has announced numerous shows as well. This includes Single's Inferno Season 2, DP season 2, Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area Season 2, Behind Every Star, Korean No. 1, 20th Century Girl, Somebody, Alchemy Of Soul Season 2, The Fabulous, etc.