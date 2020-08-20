The ‘Queen’ actress reasoned that what she shared with actor Hrithik Roshan was also genuine at that point

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Sara Ali Khan made her debut in the Film industry opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kedarnath’ in 2018. While the fans and critics appreciating the paired portrayals two actors put out on silverscreen, late-actor SSR’s friend Samuel Haokip has alleged that Sara and Sushant were seeing each other off the screen as well.

Samuel not only said that the two were in relationship, but also alleged that Sara broke up with Sushant post the box office downsizing of his film Sonchiriya in 2019.

In an Instagram post, Samuel wrote, “I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions... Sushant and Sara were totally in love...they were inseparable...so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships."

Samuel added that Sara had ‘genuine respect’ for Sushant’s family, friends and staff. He went on to speculate that he cannot understand whether Sara's decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiriya's box office performance was due to any pressure ‘Bollywood mafia’.

Samuel quoted Stephen Chbosky in the caption of his post, while writing that, “"We accept the love we think we deserve.”

‘Fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders’: Kangana Ranaut’

Reacting to Samuel’s revelation, actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and asked, “Why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them?”

“No wonder he fell for a vulture post that,” she added.

Kangana went on to say that she believes that Sara might have really loved Sushant, as ‘he was not a fool to fall for a girl whose affection isn’t genuine’.

“But she (Sara) must have been under pressure,” Kangana added.

The ‘Queen’ actress reasoned that what she shared with actor Hrithik Roshan was also genuine at that point, and she continues to have doubts why he suddenly became hostile to her.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his house in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. The investigation into his death has been taken over by CBI after Supreme Court’s order on Wednesday.

