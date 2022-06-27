RD Burman Birth Anniversary: Pancham Da's Songs That Revolutionized Hindi Music

Legendary music composer RD Burman touched the hearts of millions with his soulful music and his music continues to be cherished by the current generation. Also known as the 'Music Scientist' and the 'King of Bollywood Music', RD Burman has worked on over 331 songs in different languages. He was lovingly called Pancham Da and continues to inspire today's Indian music directors.

Pancham Da composed his first song 'Aye meri topi palat ke aa' when he was only seventeen years old in 1956. He also worked as a music assistant in notable films like Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958), Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959), Guide (1965) and Teen Devian (1965). His first hit film as a music director was Teesri Manzil in 1966. Then, there was no looking back for him and he went on to compose some chartbuster songs like 'Yeh Shaam Mastani', 'Dum Maro Dum', Rim Jhim Gire Sawan, 'Roop Tera Mastana' and many more. Take a look at the songs composed by RD Burman that revolutionised hindi film music.

Yeh Sham Mastani

This song from Kati Patang was an instant hit. It is sung by Kishore Kumar and composed by RD Burman.

Dum Maro Dum

The song from the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna is one of the most popular songs and has gained a cult classic status over the years. This song boosted RD Burman's career and it is sung by Asha Bhosle.

Piya Tu Ab To Aaja

From the film Caravan, this song was a massive hit and is considered the quintessential cabaret item number by Helen. Asha Bhosle won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 1972.

Ek Chatur Naar

The soundtracks from the film Padosan became a superhit, but the song 'Ek Chatur Naar' stood out.

O Mere Dil Ke Chain

This song is from the film Mere Jeevan Sathi, featuring Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja.

Duniya Mein Logo Ko

The song from the film Apna Desh features Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz. Asha Bhosle has lent her voice to the track.

Roop Tera Mastana

This song was composed by Sachin Dev and RD Burman later added notes of jazz and samba to it. It is sung by Kishore Kumar.