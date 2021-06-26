RD Burman Birth Anniversary: Pancham Da composed his first song at the tender age of nine, which was used by his father in the film Fantoosh.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rahul Dev Burman, fondly known as Pancham Da, gave a 360 turn to the Indian music industry with his extraordinary music and left behind a rich legacy for generations to come. The music maestro born to great singer SD Burman on June 27, 1939. Despite holding the tag of his father, he carved his own niche and gave the industry numerous memorable songs that are still hailed by people across the globe. Not many know, RD Burman composed his first song, 'Aye meri topi palat ke aa', at the tender age of nine, which was used by his father in the film Fantoosh. Not just this, the popular song 'Sar jo tera chakraaye' was also composed by him during his younger years.

It was cherry on the top when RD Burman and Asha Bhosle came together and gave the music industry some of the most soulful, foot-tapping and romantic melodies. Whatever RD Burman touched turned golden and memorable.

Pancham Da was not limited to Indian classical music, often he took inspiration from the western world and created some magical songs such as Aao twist karein, Bhoot Bangla, Jahan teri yeh nazar hai, and Tumse Milke, to name a few. RD Burman was ranked first in The Cinemaholic'slist of 'Greatest Indian Music Directors'.

So on the eve of RD Burman's Birth Anniversary, we have brought you some of his evergreen and romantic songs that you must listen to:

Rim Jhim Gire Sawan

Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein

Roop Tera Mastana

Mere Naina Sawan Badhon

Tere Bina Zindagi Se

Mera Kuch Samaan

Hamen Tumse Pyaar Kitna

Chala Jaata Huin

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko

Kuch Toh Log Kahenge

Apart from Kishore Kumar, Pancham Da's Jodi with Gulzar was the talk of the town. The two maestri gave numerous hit songs to the industry that still stands fresh in everyone's memory. Gulzar, in an interview with Doordarshan, was once quoted saying, “We had a very offbeat style of working. We would go out for drives, and Pancham would come up with tunes simply by drumming up on the car’s steering wheel.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv