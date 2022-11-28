'RC 16': Ram Charan Announces New Film, Actor Joins Hand With Buchi Babu Sana For First Time

On Monday, South superstar Ram Charan headed to his Twitter account and announced his next film, temporarily titled RC 16. The forthcoming film will be a sports drama flick which will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana. It is pertinent to note that this will be the first time that the RRR star will be collaborating with Buchi Babu.

Ram Charan wrote on Twitter, "Excited about this !! Looking forward to working with @BuchiBabuSana & the entire team. @vriddhicinemas @SukumarWritings #VenkataSatishKilaru @MythriOfficial." So far no other information about the film has been disclosed.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his forthcoming project, titled RC 15. The film also stars Kiara Advani and the duo is currently in New Zealand, glimpses of which the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress shared on her social media space. On Friday, Kiara headed to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures, also featuring Ram Charan, on the set. The pics saw both of them having burgers in the middle of their shoots.

"Song shoot diet in New Zealand," Kiara wrote in the caption. The pics saw the Kabir Singh actress donning a black-colored puffer jacket, while Ram looked dapper in a blue jacket.

On the professional front, Ram Charan, who gained much fame for his recently released film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has a slew of interesting projects in his pipeline. This includes Acharya, RC 15, and RC 16.