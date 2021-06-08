The anthology series is directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala, and is all set to release on OTT platform Netflix on June 25. Read on to know the details.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Netflix is back with yet another anthology starring Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, among others.

The series will feature four stories which are written by two writers Siraj Ahmed and Niren Bhatt. Meanwhile, it is directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala.

The trailer opens with a voiceover which roughly says 'who are we? Aren't we the God too? We also give birth.' And then comes a back shot of all the protagonists including Ali Fazal, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon.

The series is inspired by the writings of the ace writer and filmmaker Satyajit Ray. The trailer was full of power-packed performances of the leads and what added even more flavour to the whole video was the bursts of different emotions and expressions in every frame.

The four stories which will be featured in Ray are: 'Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa' by Abhishek Chaubey, 'Spotlight' by Vasan Bala and 'Forget me Not' and 'Bahrupiya' by Srijit Mukherjee.

Take a look at the trailer of 'Ray' here:

Talking about 'Forget me Not' and 'Bahrupiya', director Srijit Mukherjee said, "Satyajit Ray has been a big inspiration in my life. After faithfully bringing two stories of Ray to life in Feluda Pherot, it is an honour and very fulfilling to reinterpret two more stories of Ray in a decidedly darker space. I also got the opportunity to work with a brilliant cast including actors like Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal and Sweta Basu Prasad across the two stories. I'm excited to see how the viewers will react to these imperfect and somewhat broken characters."

'Ray' is going to be released on Netflix on June 25.

Meanwhile, This is not the only time the OTT platform has come up with an anthology, earlier also films and series like Ghost Stories, Lust Stories, Ludo, Ajeeb Daastaans have been praised by the viewers on Netflix.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal