New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Manoj Bajpayee is on a roll. Yes, ahead of his popular series The Family Man 2's release, the actor has revealed yet another project of him called Ray. The Netflix series is an anthology which is based on the writings of ace writer and filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

The series is a multistarrer which casts Manoj Bajpayee, 'Badhaai Ho' fame Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor ay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and many more. Recently, Manoj took to his official social media handle to share the teaser with fans.

While posting the clip on his Instagram account, the actor wrote, "Four gripping stories. Three renowned Directors. Four top notch actors. All inspired by Satyajit Ray. #Ray, premieres June 25th, only on Netflix."

The series Ray is helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala and will premier on OTT platform Netflix on June 25.

This is not the first time Netflix is coming up with a concept like this, earlier also anthologies like Lust Stories, Ghost Stories, Ajeeb Daastaans, Ludo and more have been released on the online streamng platform.

Meanwhile, talking about Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 2, it's a sequel to his hit web series The Family Man which gained popularity in 2019. It was well-received by both critics and audience.

Apart from Manoj Bajpayee, the sequel of the series also has South actress Samantha in one of the key roles. Talking about the web series, the makers revealed and praised Samantha Akkineni's performance in the series. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK told Telugu 360, "Samantha has a bold role in The Family Man: Season 2. We were not sure about Samantha’s response when we first approached. But she was quite positive which left us surprised.”

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal