New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amid the row over the drug abuse in the Bollywood industry, which had also reached the Parliament this week, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap said that he has a problem with BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan over his ‘self-righteous’ stand on drug use even when he himself allegedly used to smoke weed.

Anurag’s comments came days after BJP MP Ravi Kishan highlighted the issue of drug use in Bollywood during the monsoon session of Lok Sabha earlier this week, where he praised the NCB for its probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case and arrest of multiple persons in the drugs case.

“We know the problem of drug trafficking and drug addiction is increasing. In this conspiracy, our neighbouring countries are involved... Drugs come to this country via China and Pakistan. Our film industry, too, is affected. The Government should stop this conspiracy of neighbouring countries to destroy our youth,” Ravi Kishan had said in Lok Sabha.

During an interview with renowned journalist Faye D’Souza, Anurag Kashyap who worked with Ravi Kishan in his film Mukkabaaz spoke about why he was irked with the Bhojpuri actor’s stance on the issue.

“Ravi Kishan acted in my last film Mukkabaaz. Ravi Kishan starts his day by saying Jai Shiv Shankar, Jai Bam Bhole. Jai shiv Shambhu For the longest period of his time, he has been somebody who has used weed. It is life. Everybody knows it. The whole world knows. There’s not a single person who doesn’t know that Ravi Kishan does not smoke up. He might have quit now, that he has become a minister, he might have cleaned up. But do you include that (weed) in drugs? I am not judging Ravi, because I have never seen weed as a drug. ‘Abuse’ is not the word. He used to smoke up”, Anurag said.

"He has always been functional, he has always done his job well, it did not make him dysfunctional, did not make him a monster. It did not do anything that people associate with drugs,” he added. “So when he talks about it, when he takes a self-righteous stand, I have a problem with that,” Anurag added

He further said, "You need to clean up the country. Clean up the ghats of Benaras. Clean up UP (Uttar Pradesh), bhang is legal there. I'm not a person who would say I'm against marijuana. I don't use it. I can't use it. I wish I could use it. People are legalising it across the world. Marijuana is so good for so many ailments. And, if somebody is advocating it I will stand with that."

During the interview, Anurag Kashyap also talked about his struggles with hard, chemical drugs between 2006-2008.

"Before I did DevD, I went through a personal phase of drugs between 2006 and 2008 out of depression and my films not releasing. When I got into that phase because I had invisible asthma I was more abusing chemical drugs at that time. It was a massive shame for me. I would hide and try to procure them and find out secretively where to get them”.

“My biggest fear was that nobody found out that I was doing that. I started talking about it (the drug phase) much later in 2014. But those two-and-a-half years when I did that, all of my experience I'd put it in DevD, from the sense of shame associated with it to the way I would hide it and not want anyone to find out about it," he said.

Posted By: Talib Khan