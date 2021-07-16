Ravi Kishan Birthday Special: Ahead of his birthday, we have brought you a list of Ravi Kishan's hit songs that you must listen to:

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actor Ravi Kishan born Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla will be celebrating his 52nd birthday tomorrow, July 17. The actor is one of the finest actors of the Indian film industry who has appeared in numerous movies in Hindi, Bhojpuri and Telugu cinema. He has also worked in few Tamil and Kannada films. In 1992 he made his Bollywood debut with the film Pitambar starring Mithun Chakravarty. Ever since then, there was no looking nack for the actor and went on to star in hit films in a supporting role such as Tere Naam, Marshal, and Aan: Men at Work, to name a few.

Talking about his Bhojpuri acting career, he made his debut in 2003 with the film Saiyaan Hamar and went on to star in numerous films as a lead actor. In 2008 he was awarded the Most Popular Actor award at the ETV Bhojpuri Cinema Samman function In Bihar, he is also known for giving several hit dancing numbers.

So ahead of his birthday, we have brought you a list of Ravi Kishan's hit songs that you must listen to:

Apart from films, he has also made a stint at TV's most controversial show, Bigg Boss 1 (2006), hosted by superstar Salman Khan, where he ended up as the second runner up. He was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhlajaa 5. In 2018 he made his digital debut with ZEE5 original web series Rangbaaz, wherein he essayed a titular role.

Apart from being an actor, Ravi Kishan is also a politician who joined Indian National Congress (INC) and contested in the 2014 general elections. However, in February 2017, he left INC and joined Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and currently, he is serving as a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Gorakhpur.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv