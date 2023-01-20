Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha To Make Her Bollywood Debut? Here's What We Know

In recent years, Bollywood saw the big and successful debut of many star kids like Ananya Panday, Janvhi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan, among others. Now, as per the recent reports, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha is all set to make her debut in Abhishek Kapoor's directorial.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Rasha will star in Abhishek Kapoor's film in the lead role and will undergo a couple of training as well.

Apart from Rasha, Ajay Devgn's nephew Aman Devgn will reportedly make his acting debut in the film in the lead role.

“Raveena and Anil Thadani’s 17-year-old daughter Rasha will make her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s action-adventure film. She will be paired with Aaman Devgan. It’s a very special character and Abhishek feels that Rasha fits best for the part. His lead pair has already started prepping for the film," the source close to the development was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

The source added, "They will require to undergo a couple of trainings, which they have already begun. Both the youngsters are very excited to start their acting journey with Abhishek’s guidance.”

Rasha also confirmed the news and posted the report of her acting debut on her Instagram story. She wrote, "@aamandevgan we have to kill it!!!!"

Rasha enjoys a good fan following on social media and has over 260k followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Raveena was last seen in KGF Chapter 2 along with Yash, Srinidhi Shetty and Sanjay Dutt. The movie became one of the highest-grossing films in 2022.

She will reportedly star in a romantic comedy film 'Ghudchadi', along with Sanjay Dutt. Raveena was also seen in the web series 'Aryanak' which is streaming on Netflix.