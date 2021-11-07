New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

In a series of remakes, yet another version of famous song of 90s ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ was released. This Sooryavanshi song features Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar romancing and dancing.

However the song initially was based on Mohra film’s lead cast Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar. While a lot of people are liking the new version, many think that no one, even Katrina can’t match Raveena Tandon’s heat and charm in the song.

Netizens took to their account and tweeted appreciating the original song. A user wrote, “Original Tip Tip Barsa Pani is something else, that too in early 90s.”

And guess what Raveena happened to like the tweet. Yes, the actress took to her official social media account to react on the tweet.

Original Tip Tip Barsa Pani is something else, that too in early 90s😱 — Kumar Shivam (@ks210284) November 6, 2021

Well, it’s a surprise for all those who were waiting for Raveena’s reaction after the release of the song. Now does it mean that she finds her Tip Tip Barsa moves better than Katrina’s? It is yet to be known.

For the unversed, the previous version had Raveena in a wet-look and yellow saree wooing Akshay and dancing in a warehouse. Meanwhile, Katrina was seen dancing in a drenched silver saree.

Meanwhile, the song has been sung by Ace singers Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The music has been given by Viju Shah and the lyrics are of Anand Bakshi and Tanishk Bagchi.

The original version of the song belonged to 1994 film Mohra starring Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty as protagonists.

On the other hand, talking about Sooryavanshi, the film opened with a fairy good box office collection this diwali. It stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead and has been helmed by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal