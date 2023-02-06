Raveena Tandon Reacts To Body-Shaming Issues, Says ‘Doesn’t Care About Being Plump’

Bollywood diva Raveen Tandon opened up about being body-shamed during the initial days of her career while in a conversation with Smita Prakash. The actress said that she doesn't care about being 'plump' and was displeased with the 'viciousness' of 90s journalism, thus taking a break from Bollywood after her marriage.

Raveena Tandon has shared her struggling experiences in the industry with the media, where now the actress addressed the issues of being told that she exaggerated the body-shaming issues and dealt with them greatly.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Raveena Tandon said, "I was plump. Started at 16 and a half years, and I was full of baby fat yaar... which still hasn't gone. Though I don't care now, I am being like that, I am like that, too bad!"

Talking on a podcast hosted by Smita Prakash on ANI, she said, "I remember some of these titles. And not only me, but some other heroines are also called that. Besides that, instead of supporting women, what they did was...firstly all these women editors would fall in love with the heroes. And what the heroes said were the last words."

She added, "If he wanted to pan a woman, the woman would be panned, shamed, literally, her career ruined in the magazines with nasty articles being put out about her. There were so many untrue articles put out because some hero went and said, "Acha, uske bare me aab aisa likh do..." and it would be the last word."

Raveena Tandon further continued, "And if there would be an apology, that would be on the last line of some other issues of the magazine, it would be written 'the story carried earlier ultimately proved not to be true'. And who will read that then? At that time the screaming headlines already made the news, right?"

The actress also spoke about the magazines of the early era where Raveena considered them as his 'worst' enemies, where the writers used to body-shame, s*ut-shame actresses and tried to bring them down.

Talking about her work front, the actress was last seen in the superhit 'KGF: Chapter 2.' She will next be seen with Sanjay Dutt in 'Ghudchadi', and is also part of Arbaaz Khan's 'Patna Shukla' alongside Satish Kaushik. The actress will also be returning with the second season of her Netflix web series titled, 'Aranyak.'