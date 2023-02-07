Raveena Tandon Opens Up On Broken Engagement With Akshay Kumar, Says 'It Is Still Stuck In My Head'

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar's Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the movie Mohra is regarded as a classic by fans. After the song released, fans began speculating about the actress's relationship with Khiladi Kumar. Raveena recently revealed the details about her "broken engagement," which according to her is still weighing heavily on her mind.

During a recent interview, Tandon, who most recently appeared in Aranyak, told ANI about the Akshay Kumar chapter and how it still comes up every time her name is googled.

She said, "It comes up, and it comes up like there's a war between everyone whom he's involved with. Hello, once I had moved out of his life, I was already dating someone else, and he was already dating someone else, so kahan se jealousy ayegi (where will jealousy come from)?"

She added, "It comes up, and it comes up like there's a war between everyone whom he's involved with. Hello, once I had moved out of his life, I was already dating someone else, and he was already dating someone else, so kahan se jealousy ayegi (where will jealousy come from)?"

However, Raveena later went on to say that after working in the business for so long, she has forgotten precisely when she got engaged to Akshay since she avoided reading anything about that incident in the media.

"We were a hit pair, during Mohra, and even now, when we bump into each other socially, we all meet, we all chat. Everyone moves on. Girls have been changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, but one engagement that has broken is still stuck in my head, I don't know why. Everyone moves on, people have divorces, they move on, what’s the big deal?" Raveena said.

For the unversed, the popular Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, who starred together in the 90s hit film Mohra, were rumoured to have had a relationship during filming. Their alleged romance was widely talked about among fans and it was reported that Akshay had given Raveena an ultimatum to choose between him and her career.

Raveena Tandon made her acting debut with the film Patthar Ke Phool in 1991 and received the Filmfare Award for New Face of the Year for her debut performance. She went on to star as the lead actress in films such as Diwale, Mohra, Ziddi, and Shiladiyon Ka Kiladi and became one of the most successful leading ladies in Bollywood.

She was last seen in Yash's KGF: Chapter 2.