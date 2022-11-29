Raveena Tandon Lands In Legal Soup After Actress' Safari Video Shows Her Too Close To Tiger

Actress Raveena Tandon landed in legal soup after sharing her video of travelling too close to a tiger, during a safari in

Taking to Instagram last week, the actress said, "Back to where my heart belongs… ♥️ 🐯 #satpuratigerreserve #borisafarilodge @jehannumawilderness thank you for the warm hospitality. Cheers🥂 here’s to a bunch of crazies who flew in from a all over for a day in the jungle @saroshlodhi @rashathadani."

The video showed a safari vehicle coming close to a tiger. As the camera shutters could be heard clicking, the wild cat roared at the visitors in the wildlife sanctuary.

Now according to an official from the Satpura Tiger Reserve, a probe has been launched into the matter.

Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Forest, Dheeraj Singh Chouhan, on Tuesday said that following the directives of senior officials, he has started a probe into the alleged incident.

He said that Tandon visited the reserve on November 22 and the vehicle driver and officials, who were on duty at that time, will be served a notice and questioned.

Just last month, upon seeing a tweet from Raveena, the authorities of Van Vihar National Park, located in Bhopal, had launched an inquiry against some miscreants who were pelting stones at a tiger's habitat within the park.

Taking to Twitter, Raveena had said, "Van Vihar, Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh. Tourists (ruffians) pelting stones at the tiger in closures. Having a good laugh when told not to do so. Screaming, laughing, shaking the cage- throwing rocks. No security for the tiger. Humiliation they are subjected to."

Replying to her tweet, the park authorities had said they were investigating the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)