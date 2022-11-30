Raveena Tandon Issues Clarification On Satpura Tiger Reserve's Probe Against Her: 'One Can Never Predict How Tigers Will React'

Raveena Tandon, who recently caught herself in the midst of controversies after a video of her safari vehicle reaching too close to a tigress in a reserve got viral on social media. The actor has now issued a clarification regarding the same.

Taking to her Twitter account, Raveena Tandon wrote, “#satpuratigerreserve . @News18MP reports.A tiger gets close to the deputy rangers bike. One can never predict when and how tigers will react. It’s the Forest Department licensed vehicle,with their guides and drivers who are trained to know their boundaries and legalities.”

#satpuratigerreserve .@News18MP reports.A tiger gets close to the deputy rangers bike. One can never predict when and how tigers will react. It’s the Forest Department licensed vehicle,with their guides and drivers who are trained to know their boundaries and legalities. pic.twitter.com/mTuGLSVPER — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 29, 2022

In another tweet, the Bollywood star wrote, “#satpuratigerreserve .. Tigers are kings of where they roam. We are silent spectators. Any sudden movements can startle them aswell.”

“Luckily for us ,that we did not take any sudden action, but sat quiet and watched the tigress, move on.We we’re on the tourism path, which mostly these tigers cross. And Katy the tigress in this video as well, is habituated to coming close to vehicles and snarling,” read Raveena Tandon’s tweet.

Luckily for us ,that we did not take any sudden action, but sat quiet and watched the tigress, move on.We we’re on the tourism path, which mostly these tigers cross. And Katy the tigress in this video aswell, is habituated to coming close to vehicles and snarling. pic.twitter.com/gNPBujbfBP — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 30, 2022

On Tuesday, a video showing Raveena Tandon’s jungle safari vehicle reaching too close to the tigress went viral on social media. In the viral clip, a tigress could be seen roaring at the ongoers after the sounds of their camera shutters got too loud in the Tiger reserve located in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district.

Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Forest Dheeraj Singh Chouhan launched a probe into the alleged incident after the directives of senior officials.

The officer added that during Raveena Tandon's visit to the Tiger reserve, the actor’s vehicle allegedly reached near the tigress. Apart from Raveena, the driver of the vehicle and the officials present on duty will also be served a notice and will be questioned, the official added.

The report for the probe will soon be be submitted to senior officials for further action.