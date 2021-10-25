New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Raveena Tandon is best known for her acting charms and versatility in Indian Cinema. The actress celebrates her birthday on 26 October. This year the Mohra actress will turn one year older to turn 47.

The actress doesn't look a year over 30 as she has maintained her beauty. She was one of the most successful actresses of the 90s. Raveena has delivered many super hit films over the years. She often grabbed eyeballs for her beautiful features and impeccable acting skills.

In 1994, Tandon starred in five successful films including, the two top-grossing films, the musical action dramas Dilwale and Mohra. Her performance in the box office hit drama Laadla (1994), earned her a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.

As the actress will turn a year older this Tuesday to celebrate her birthday we have brought you 5 all-time hit songs of Raveena that will make you fall in love with her.

Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast -Mohra (1994)

Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye -Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998)

'Tip Tip Barsa Paani- Mohra (1994)

Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare - Dulhe Raja (1998)

Elo Ji Sanam Hum Aa Gaye - Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Raveena is also honored with a National Film Award for her brilliant performance in 'Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence. In the year 2004, Raveena married Anil Thadani on February 22. The couple is blessed with two children, daughter Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan.

Posted By: Ashita Singh