Raveena Tandon Announces Collaboration With Disney+ Hotstar For Web Series | Deets Inside

Raveena Tandon impressed the audience with her stellar performance in 'Aryanak'. She is all set for her second OTT project for which she will collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar.

Sharing the news, Hotstar wrote, "Congratulations to the Queen of Elegance - @officialraveenatandon on getting honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri Award. Akhiyon se goli maarne aa rahi hai vo... Jald hi #DisneyPlusHotstar par. Stay tuned to find out what's cooking!"

Talking about the show, Raveen said in a statement, “I’m extremely elated to be a part of the Disney+ Hotstar family. This show is going to be very special for me as I’ve always liked to challenge and reinvent myself with every character I’ve ever played and this show has given me just that,” the 48-year-old actor, who made her OTT debut with Netflix's web series 'Aranyak'.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Banerjee, Head of Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, "She is and has been a superstar throughout her journey in the Indian film industry and together, Disney+ Hotstar and Raveena Tandon will soon bring some magic on the audience screens."

The show is reportedly a remake of the American drama thriller 'Revenge'.

Recently, Kajol also announced her collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar. She will star in the Indian adaptation of 'The Good Wife'.

The original show has 7 seasons in total. It revolves around Alicia Florrick, who deals with life and caring for her two children after her husband Peter, a former state's attorney, is imprisoned for an s*x and corruption scandal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena was last seen in KGF Chapter 2 along with Yash, Srinidhi Shetty and Sanjay Dutt. The movie became one of the highest-grossing films in 2022. She will reportedly star in a romantic comedy film 'Ghudchadi', along with Sanjay Dutt.

Raveena's daughter Rasha will soon make her Bollywood debut along with Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan.