Ratna Pathak Shah Slammed On Social Media For Calling RRR A ‘Regressive Film’, Netizens Say ‘Bhaashan Band Karo'

Bollywood actress Ratna Pathak Shah has landed under the scrutiny of social media, where the actor is getting bashed about her comment on the year's biggest blockbuster RRR. In an event in Mumbai, Ratna Pathak Shah was seen commenting on RRR where she called the film 'regressive.'

The 'Khoobsurat' actress said that until the Indian filmmakers don't see their work critically, the audience will have to watch films like SS Rajamouli's RRR. Although the film stood out to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year with a collection of over Rs 1200 crore worldwide post its release in March and has also bagged two Golden Globe nominations and five at the Critics Choice Awards.

According to a report cited by Hindustan Times, Ratna Pathak Shah stated, "Films like RRR are so popular today. But it's a regressive film. It looks backward while we should look forward. We just feel whatever we are doing is good because we are part of the mother of democracy — India."

She further continued, "Until filmmakers will not see their work critically, we will have to watch films like RRR. But we don't like criticism. Our ego gets hurt. This atmosphere is created by so many big people and unfortunately, we have accepted it."

Soon after her comment on RRR, a trail of traction started on social media, where people started trolling her. One social media user wrote, "Tired of this annoying couple now', while another wrote, 'Doesn't she get tired of complaining?" One more user asked her to be silent as it stated, "Bhashan band karo apna."

SS Rajamouli's RRR features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, where also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles and is set in the pre-independence era of India.

Talking about Ratna Pathak Shah's upcoming film 'Kutch Express' helmed by Viral Shah marks the actor's debut in Gujarati cinema. The film also stars Manasi Parekh, Darsheel Safary, and Dharmendra Gohil in pivotal roles.