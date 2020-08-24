'Rasode Me Kaun Tha': Kokilaben's rap video sparks hilarious meme fest

TV actress Rupal Patel, who is known for her portrayal of the strict mother-in-law in Sath Nibhana Sathiya, has gained the attention of the netizens for a unique reason. A video of Patel aka Kokilaben has become a favourite of social media users after a music producer, Yashraj Mukhate morphed a small sequence from the serial and turned it into a hilarious rap song. It was a serious and intense scene from the show where Kokilaben was scolding Rashi and Gopi Bahu for their irresponsible behaviour in the kitchen and speculating Rashi to be the culprit for the mishappening. On the contrary, Yashraj Mukhate, auto-tuned Kokilaben’s dialogue to a rap song that will leave you in splits.

Now, the social media users have started a meme fest on Kokilaben’s rap video. The most used line by the meme makers from the video was ‘Rasodey Mein Kon Tha’. It has created a buzz on social media, people are collaborating this line with other pictures and giving it another hilarious shot.

Those who don't know what happened to d cooker after 'rashi ne khali cooker gas mai chada diya' 🤣🤣#rashi #rashiben pic.twitter.com/ksgGrG1DM3 — VineeP (@whooooooshh) August 23, 2020

Talking about the viral video Rupal Patel said "My sister-in-law sent me a message about it. Later my co-actor, Rhea Sharma sent me the rap. My immediate reaction was surprise and shock. I was perplexed about how Yashraj got this clip since I never sang on the show. Later, I realised that it’s a rap and he has used my dialogues for it (laughs!).” “I liked it so much that I asked a few friends for his number. I spoke to him and expressed my gratitude. I am humbled and grateful for Smriti (Irani) madam for liking it. I am not on any social media platforms as I don’t want to be distracted when I am working, Pinkvilla quoted Rupal Patel as saying"

Posted By: Srishti Goel