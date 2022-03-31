New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan gave his fans a glimpse of his upcoming film 'Goodbye'. The megastar shared an unseen picture from the sets of the film on his social media which also featured his co-actor Rashmika Mandanna. The film Goodbye is helmed by Vikas Bahl and backed by Ekta Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Big B shared a picture from the sets of the movie. In the picture, Big B can be seen wearing a white shawl, while Rashmika was seen wearing a sky blue top. Sharing the picture, Amitabh wrote, "Pushpa," which was Rashmika's recent project. Replying to the post, Rashmika quoted a famous dialogue from her film and wrote: "Sir hum #jhukeganahi."

Later Rashmika shared the same picture and wrote: "Only and only gratitude smiles and love."

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's post here:

The film Goodbye will mark Rashmika's second Bollywood film after Mission Majnu, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. On Rashmika's work front, the actress started her career as a model for a commercial. Later from that commercial, Rashmika was selected by the makers of Kirik Party selected her for the lead role opposite Rakshit Shetty.

After the huge success of the Kirik Party, Rashmika then appeared for Harsha's Anjani Putra opposite Puneeth Rajkumar and Chamak opposite Ganesh. The actress was also featured in Sarileru Neekevvaru, with Mahesh Babu.

Rashmika's last film, Pushpa The Rise, co-starring Allu Arjun, and Fahadh Faasil was a big hit in both South Indian cinema and the Hindi belt.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Big B will also appear in the remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, along with Deepika Padukone.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen