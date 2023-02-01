Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Spotted Hanging Out In Dubai With The Latter's Family, Pics Go Viral

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been spotted together on a family vacation in Dubai. The actor was already on the trip with his parents and a leaked picture showed Rashmika with the group. The two actors have not confirmed their relationship publicly.

A photo that has now gone viral on the internet shows Vijay wearing the same clothes as he did in previous photos taken with his family, as he and Rashmika walked around a mall.

Speculation about a romantic relationship between Vijay and Rashmika has been a topic of discussion for quite some time. However, the actors have never officially acknowledged the dating rumours. In a past interview with News18, Rashmika had said that she has a strong friendship with Vijay.

"I understand that we are actors, and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about it. I see what is happening on social media, like watch a few videos and find it very cute, but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us, our friends are equally important, and it keeps us grounded," she said.

On the work front, Rashmika's recent movie Mission Majnu received positive feedback from both movie-goers and critics. The film was directed by Shantanu Bagchi and starred Siddharth Malhotra as the lead actor. It was released on Netflix on January 20. Vijay, on the other hand, has an upcoming film Kushi in which he will co-star with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.