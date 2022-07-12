Rashmika Mandanna To Work With Tiger Shroff, Shares BTS Video From Shoot

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most successful actresses in South Indian cinema and is all set for her Bollywood debut as well. After the news of her collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra came out, there were some rumours that Rashmika will also work with Tiger Shroff. Now, Rashmika herself has confirmed the news and informed everyone that she shot a fun commercial with Tiger Shroff.

Sharing a cool boomerang with Tiger Shroff on her Instagram story, Rashmika wrote, "The rumours were true you guysssss..lol!! Tiger Shroff and I just shot for an ad. Working with him was absolute. Look forward to it."

Recently, the actress revealed her look for her upcoming film 'Sita Ramam'. Sharing her character poster, she wrote, "#EidAdhaMubarak from our Rebellious #Afreen, to you and your family..."

She will be seen in the film 'Goodbye' along with Amitabh Bachchan. She penned a heartfelt note on Instagram as she wrapped up shooting for the film. She wrote, "Goodbye. Hate to say goodbye to my baby ‘Goodbye’..but guys it’s a wrap for me for Goodbye! It’s been 2 years since we began this journey amidst covid waves and everything (it was literally like the vows- through sickness and in health) but nothing could stop us from partying our way through it all and now I can’t wait for you guys to see what Goodbye is really all about.. this is going to be funnnnnnn!"

Rashmika also thanked her co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta and her director Vikas Bahl. She further wrote, "@amitabhbachchan sir.. I am so so glad and so so grateful I got to do this film with you.. you are the world’s bestest man ever! #vikasbahl .. thankyou for this .. god knows what made you believe in me to make me a part of such a special film, I just hope I’ve made you feel proud so far.@neena_gupta .. you are the cutest! I miss you."

Meanwhile, Rashmika will star opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and will also be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu.