New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: There is a lot of curiosity amongst the audience about Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming movie Animal as the actor will collaborate with Kabir Singh’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Recently, it was reported that Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra walked out of the project due to the overlap of the dates with her other projects. Now, according to the latest updates, Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead in the film.

According to a report by Pinkvilla quoting a source close to the development, Rashmika has been signed to play the female lead as they wanted a fresh cast opposite Ranbir. “Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga felt that Rashmika fits the bill to the T. They wanted a fresh cast, rather than repeating the pairing of RK with another actress. The duo feels that both RK and Rashmika will set the screen on fire with their chemistry in Animal. The two share an interesting dynamic in the film,” Pinkvilla quoted the source as saying.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra will work with Imtiaz Ali for the time in Chamkila and the dates of will shooting dates of Animal will clash with Chamkila. “Parineeti is going to work with Imtiaz Ali for the first time in her career as the heroine in the ace director’s next, Chamkila. It is a huge moment for her because she has always wanted to creatively collaborate with the visionary director," a trade source was quoted as saying by News18. “She has to get into prep immediately for the shoot, and unfortunately due to this development, she won’t be able to shoot for Animal as there is a major overlap of dates between the two films. So, RK and Pari fans will have to wait a little bit longer for a new project to bring them together on screen," the source added.

Animal is a gangster drama film that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters that eventually lead to the protagonist becoming an 'animal' in nature. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Rashmika was last seen in the blockbuster movie, Pushpa: The Rise. Ranbir’s much awaited film Brahmastra will release on September 9, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav