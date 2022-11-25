Rashmika Mandanna To Be BANNED In Karnataka? Take A Look At Her Astrological Predictions For 2023

Seems like all is not going well for Rashmika Mandanna in the Kannada film industry. The south sensation, who hails from Karnataka herself, has caught the eyes of the filmmakers in Kollywood for her ‘ungrateful’ attitude towards the industry.

According to reports, the filmmakers in the Kannada film industry are reportedly planning to ban Rashmika Mandanna’s film in their state. This comes after many comments made by the ‘Pushpa’ star did not go down well with the Kollywood filmmakers.

A tweet has recently gone viral claiming that the Kannada industry is planning to take an action against Rashmika Mandanna. “News from Karnataka that Kannada Theatre Owners, Organizations and Film Industry will soon going to take an action on #RashmikaMandanna !!! They may go to the extent banning @iamRashmika 's films permanently from #Karnataka Worrying thing for #PushpaTheRule and #Varisu Teams,” read the tweet.

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna was asked about the Kannada blockbuster film ‘Kantara’, to which she replied that she hasn’t yet watched the film. Furthermore, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her debut film, ‘Kirik Party’ and narrated the entire story of how she got the role.

Rashmika Mandanna irked the Kannada industry as she deliberately chose to not take the production house Paramvah Studios’s name, which has been co-founded by Rakshit Shetty, her former fiance.

Things did not end well between Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty, who parted ways on a bitter note. The duo’s engagement was short-lived and was called out within a few months.

According to a report in Deccan Herald, celebrity Astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla has predicted that Rashmika Mandanna will have a successful and relatively good 2023. The report also adds that the actor will get more opportunities to shine in the upcoming year.

The report in Deccan Herald added that the ‘National Crush of India’ should try to socialise more, which will prove in favor of her. The celebrity astrologer also suggested Rashmika Mandanna to take up new OTT shows and projects.

Well, if the news about Rashmika Mandanna getting banned in Karnataka turns out to be true, it will surely be creating trouble for her upcoming films, Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ and Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Varisu’.