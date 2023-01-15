Rashmika Mandanna Talks About Social Media Trolls, Negativity, 'We Just Have To Accept It And Move Forward'

South film actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Varisu. The Pushpa fame actress has also been dominating headlines for being allegedly ungrateful to Rishab Shetty in an interview. Amidst this, Rashmika spoke about social media trolls.

Opening up about the negativity, the 26-year-old actress said in an interview with Hindustan Times, "At the end of the day, we are entertainers. We do films to entertain people. That is the core reason why we got into the creative field."

"Like you said, it entirely depends on how the audience perceives your work. At the same time, it’s a little more than that because people are seeing us everywhere, people love us for who we are. That is the beauty of our generation. You do a good film, people applaud you. If you do a not-so-good film, people are like what did you do? Our life doesn’t stop at one film. It’s a journey," said the actress.

Rashmika further mentioned how she had developed the ability to handle the job's mental demands. "Ten years ago, this intense amount of paparazzi and social media wasn’t there. Back then, if people wanted to see stars, they went to the theatres, not to their homes. And now, it’s not like we can ignore this aspect because it is part of the scene today. We can’t keep it aside; we just have to accept it and move forward," asserted Mandanna.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay-starrer movie Varisu. She is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Mission Majnu, also starring Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Animal in the pipeline with Ranbir Kapoor.