Rashmika Mandanna's 'Mission Majnu' Journey, THIS Is How She Trained For Role Of A Blind Girl

Nation's crush Rashmika Mandanna is all set for her upcoming release 'Mission Majnu' alongside Sidharth Malhotra, where the actress will be seen playing the role of a blind girl and as Sidharth Mlahota's lady love.

Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film is backed up by producer Amar Butala. In a recent interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Amar Butala talked about the details of the characters in the film, and specifically mentioned Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's character development journey for the film.

Amar Butala said, "Sidharth plays a tailor in the film and the sewing machine used in the 70s was very different from what we usually see nowadays. He took three months' training and learned how to operate the sewing machine with the help of his legs, putting the thread in the needle, sewing buttons, and such stuff. A tailor used to take his old machine to Sidharth's house and tutor him every day."

He also disclosed the journey of Rashmika Mandanna as a blind girl in the film and talked about her training experience. He added, "Rashmika is a blind girl in the film. She also trained for blind experience for more than two weeks in Mumbai before she took the plunge and got to play her part in Mission Majnu so that the character appears authentic."

According to a report cited by Hindustan Times, Rashmika Mandanna spoke about her journey with 'Mission Mangal' and said, "I am so excited as I finally launch the teaser of Mission Majnu and cannot wait for the audiences to watch our movie filled with love, drama, sacrifice, and action."

She further added, "As an actor, nothing gives me more joy than to be able to play a part in the story of those unsung heroes that are the real Majnus of our country. I am also super excited to join the Netflix family with this film.''

'Mission Majnu's trailer was launched at the India Gate in Delhi, where Sidharth Malhotra said, "It has been an absolute honor and pleasure to have launched the teaser of my film Mission Majnu at India Gate, with the real heroes of our country who sacrifice their lives every day for the love towards their country."

He concluded by saying, "fulfilling and heart-wrenching experience", and that he is truly grateful for his experience and thankful to his director Shantanu Bagchi.

'Mission Majnu' is a spy thriller upcoming Netflix release starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is set in the 1970s revolving around an undercover RAW agent played by Sidharth Malhotra.