rashmika-mandanna-reacts-to-rumours-of-having-5-luxurious-flats-with-a-hilarious-reply

Tollywood diva Rashmika Mandanna refuted claims of owning five flats in different cities across India after a Twitter account claimed that in the past five years, the actor had purchased these luxurious properties. Giving a hilarious reply to these claims, the actress stated, "I wish it were true."

Rashmika Mandanna made her debut in 2016 with the Kannada film 'Kirik Party' opposite actor Rakshit Shetty. Over the years she has established herself as one of the most accomplished female actresses in South-Indian cinema giving hits including 'Dear Comrade', 'Pushpa' and more.

On Friday, an Indian film news account on Twitter wrote, "#Rashmika owns 5 luxurious apartments in 5 places." The post also shared a visual with this declaration, "Did you know? In just 5 years of their career, Rashmika bought 5 luxurious apartments in 5 different places. In Hyderabad, Goa, Coorg, Mumbai, and Bangalore. She invested in properties back to back in 2021."

Putting an end to these rumors, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "I wish it were true' where she also added two emoticons of a happy and a tear eye face. She also added an Instagram post with the caption, "Be happy peeps.. keep hope..your happiness and peace comes above all..Life is just too short for negative feels."

Rashmika currently resides in a bungalow with her parents in Virajpet, Karnataka, and in 2021 she gave an update about purchasing a new home in Goa. Standing in front of a swimming pool with a Buddha statue, she wrote, "When you have a new home in Goa? Jealous much?" It is not known if she owns homes in Hyderabad or Mumbai where she often shoots for her film projects.

In 2021, the actor gave a tremendous hit opposite Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa' which was a blockbuster hit. She was last seen in 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and before that made her Hindi debut in 'Goodbye' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta, which was helmed by Vikas Bahl.

Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen in 'Pushpa' sequel, whereas she will also be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Vanga Reddy's 'Animal' alongside Tripti Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The film will be released on August 11.