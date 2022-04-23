New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna recently went to Manali to kick-start the shoot for their upcoming film 'Animal'. A few days ago, a picture of Rashmika and Ranbir went viral on the internet, where both the actors were seen donning a Himachali cap. And, now, the actors were spotted on the first day of the shoot by a fan and the video went viral.

A video on Saturday went viral on the internet where Ranbir was seen sporting a clean shave look. The actor was seen wearing a white kurta-pajama. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, was seen wearing a white and red saree. The actors were seen preparing for their take in the middle of the road. Both the actors were surrounded by the crew.

Take a look:

The actors visited the hill station to complete the first schedule of the shoot for their film. The shooting schedule began on Friday. The pictures that went viral showed Ranbir can be seen wearing a beige pair of pants and a black zipper along with the traditional red and grey Himachali cap. Rashmika, on the other hand, can be seen in a casual outfit comprising a white t-shirt and black denim, and even she was spotted wearing the cap.

Take a look:

As per media reports, Rashmika plays the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s wife in the movie. This is for the first time that Ranbir and Rashmika will be sharing the screen space. Initially, the makers of the film picked Parineeti Chopra. However, the actress backed out, and later the role was given to Rashmika Mandanna.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Rashmika said she was “thrilled" that the announcement is out. “Not only is the story so amazing but also the team I get to work with. It’s like a dream come true. I’m looking forward to this summer, and honestly can’t wait for the film to go on floors soon," she said.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen