New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna was spotted in Manali on Thursday for the shoot of their upcoming film 'Animal'. This will be the first time when the two will be sharing the screen space. Both Rashmika and Ranbir will be working in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial, which is being produced by T-Series. Now, a picture of both the actors are doing rounds on the internet and it seems that both are enjoying their shoot in the hills.

Recently, a fan page of Ranbir Kapoor shared a picture of Rashmika and Ranbir from the hill station in Himachal Pradesh, where the star cast of the movie was spotted in Himachali cap.

In the picture, Ranbir can be seen wearing a beige pair of pants and a black zipper along with the traditional red and grey Himachali cap. Rashmika, on the other hand, can be seen in a casual outfit comprising a white t-shirt and black denim, and even she was spotted wearing the cap.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse)

Initially, the female lead role for the film was offered to Parineeti Chopra. However, the actress had to back out due to unknown reasons and that is when the Rashmika Mandanna came into the picture.

Talking about Rashmika then, the Pusha fame became popular in the Hindi belt after her blockbuster Puspa was released in the dubbed version. Rashmika is having quite a busy schedule this year. Besides Animal, the actress is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. Rashmika also shot for another Bollywood movie with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Rishikesh. Most recently, the actress announced her first project with Tamil star Vijay as well.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be seen in Animal. Ranbir's much-anticipated film Brahmastra Part one will hit the theaters on September 9 this year. The film will also feature Ranbir's wife Alia Bhatt. Ranbir recently tied the knot with Alia Bhatt in an intimate ceremony.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen