Rashmika Mandanna Pens Long Note On Receiving Hate, Says ‘Demoralising When I Am Being Ridiculed’

RASHMIKA Mandanna is currently one of the most successful actress in the film industry and has left her mark in both Bollywood and South Indian cinema. The Pushpa actress has also received the tag of 'National Crush' from her fans and has a huge fan following. Despite that, she has been the target of trolls many times. Rashmika took to Instagram and penned a heartbreaking note about the hate she has received in her career and the unnecessary rumours surrounding her.

She wrote, "Hi so...A couple of things have been troubling me these last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now and I think it’s time I address it. I am only speaking for myself – something I should have done years ago."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Talking about the trolling and hate she has received, Rashmika wrote, "A couple of things have been troubling me these last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now and I think it’s time I address it. I am only speaking for myself – something I should have done years ago. I know that the life I’ve chosen comes with a price– I understand that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and certainly don’t expect to be loved by every single person out there. That doesn’t mean because you don’t approve of me you can spew negativity instead."

The Goodbye star wrote that it is heartbreaking and demoralising as she is being mocked for the things she has not said.

"It’s heartbreaking and frankly quite demoralising when I’m being ridiculed and mocked by the internet, especially for things that I HAVE NOT SAID. I’ve found that bits of things I’ve said in interviews are being turned against me. False narratives being spread across the internet that can be very harmful to me and the relationships I have in or outside the industry," she added.

"I welcome constructive criticism because that’s only going to push me to improve and do better. But what’s with the vile negativity and hate? For the longest time, I’ve been told to ignore it. But it has only gotten worse. By addressing it, I’m not trying to win anyone over. I don’t want to feel closeted and forced to change as a human being because of this hate I keep receiving," Rashmika wrote.

In the end, she acknowledged the love and support she has received from her fans. "That being said, I do recognise and acknowledge all the love I’ve been receiving from the rest of you. Your constant love and support is what has kept me going and given me the courage to come out and say this. I only have love for everyone around me, the people I’ve worked with so far, all of whom I’ve always admired. I will continue to work hard and do better for you. Because like I said, making you happy -makes me happy. Be kind everyone. We’re all trying to do our best. Thank you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika was last seen in Goodbye, along with Amitabh Bachchan. She is currently shooting for Pushpa: The Rise, along with Allu Arjun.