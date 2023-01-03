Rashmika Mandanna Is A ‘Possessive Mama’ For Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Here's WHY

Rashmika Mandanna, who rose to pan-India fame post the mega success of films including Dear Comrade and Pushpa, has been a fan-favorite across India. Recently, in an interview with an entertainment daily, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about whom she idealizes and looks up to the most.

Speaking to a Telugu news outlet, Gulte, Rashmika Mandanna threw light on her bond with fellow actor and superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The ‘Pushpa’ star said that feels ‘extremely possessive’ about the ‘Yashoda’ star and wants nothing but the best for her.

Addressing her as Sammy, Rashmika Mandanna told Gulte, “Sammy is a wonderful lady. She’s graceful and beautiful at heart. She’s a person that I always want to protect. I am very posessive mama when it comes to her.”

Rashmika Mandanna also spoke about admiring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and how she has always admired and looked upto her. The ‘Arjun Reddy’ star recalled getting to know about Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Myositis diagnosis and said, “I came to know about Sam’s condition when she put it out. I didn’t know if she wanted to talk about something before the world knew. I only wish her the best. I’ve always admired her and looked up to her.”

Rashmika Mandanna added, “When you look up to someone, you would want them to win all the battles. It’s the same for me. I am going to be this person who’s going to be extremely possessive of her. She’s a woman of utmost care, grace and love. I want the world to have only love for her."

A few months ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media account to share the news about being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder, Myositis. Taking to her Instagram account, the ‘Yashoda’ star wrote, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

“I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon,” Samantha Ruth Prabhu added in her post.